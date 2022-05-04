FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A 15-year-old has been reported missing from southwest Fairfield County since Tuesday.

Myles Snider reportedly ran away on May 3 and is believed to be in the central Ohio area, according to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office.

Snider was last seen wearing grey & black sweatpants, a red Nike hooded sweatshirt and white & black high-top tennis shoes.

Anyone with information should contact Detective James Nicolia at 740-652-7337338 or email at james.nicolia@fairfieldcountyohio.gov.

Below is a poster from the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office with additional details: