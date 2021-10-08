FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenager is facing charges after deputies say he threatened students at the Fairfield Career Center.

According to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Fairfield Career Center, Thursday, on the report of threats of violence being made by a student towards other students at the school.

Deputies say the 17-year-old male had threatened to shoot other students Friday and was taken into custody at his home in Franklin County.

The incident remains under investigation.