FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Deputies are OK after a suspect opened fire while hiding in weeds after a traffic stop in Fairfield County.

On Thursday, a male suspect drove away from a traffic stop initiated by deputies before crashing near Sugar Grove, several miles away, according to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office. After locating the crashed vehicle, deputies were shot at by the suspect, who had hidden in tall grass and weeds. No deputies were injured in the shooting, but a patrol vehicle was struck several times by bullets.

The deputies were unable to return fire and took protective cover until additional law enforcement units arrived on scene. The suspect was found hours later suffering from a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound, the sheriff’s office says.

The shooting remains under investigation, and the suspect’s identity has not been released pending the notification of next of kin.