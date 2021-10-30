FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A homeowner in Violet Township shot at a suspect who attacked her, hitting him at least three times, according to Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened Friday on the 12000 block of Pickerington Road.

Deputies responded to the report of a single-car crash to find that the driver had run away, then returned to the scene.

Deputies say the driver started physically fighting with a man and woman who were standing outside their home. One of the homeowners pulled a gun and told the man to stop fighting, but he began to attack her.

Deputies say the woman told him to stop several more times, then fired five rounds at the suspect. He was shot at least three times, according to officials, and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

The Fairfield County Prosecutor plans to file charges, according to a statement.