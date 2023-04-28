LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — At least a dozen students were injured after two Lancaster City Schools buses crashed on Friday afternoon.

Authorities responded to the intersection of State Route 37 and Rainbow Drive in Fairfield County after two buses from Thomas Ewing Junior High School carrying students collided, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. One bus was stopped at a red light when the second bus crashed into the first bus.

The buses were each carrying 25 to 28 students with 12 to 15 students and one bus driver injured, the OSHP said. One student was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital while the others received care from local Lancaster hospitals. The extent of the injuries remains unknown, but authorities said they believe the injuries are not too serious.

Emergency crews respond to the scene of a crash involving two Lancaster City Schools buses. (NBC4 Photo/Sen Li)

A crash involving two Lancaster City Schools buses. (NBC4 Photo/Sen Li)

An eyewitness photo shows a traffic pile-up as emergency crews respond to a crash involving two Lancaster City Schools buses. (Courtesy Photo/Carter Markham)

The district advised parents on Facebook to expect delays as students would be transported home from the scene. A witness photo shared with NBC4 shows a line of cars and buses waiting near an intersection as emergency crews responded to the crash.

The exact cause of the accident remains unknown.