BREMEN, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a shooting in Bremen, Fairfield County Sunday afternoon.

According to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a 911 call for a shooting on the 200 block of South Main Street in Bremen at approximately 2 p.m.

At the scene, deputies found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. First aid was given to the man, but he died due to his injuries.

The shooting is being investigated.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending the notification of his next of kin.