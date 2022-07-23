VIOLET TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A boy is recovering after being shot Saturday afternoon during what the Fairfield Sheriff’s Office is saying was a robbery.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident happened at approximately 3:29 p.m. in the area of Pickerington Road and State Route 204 in Violet Township.

Deputies, who responded to the call for a robbery and shooting, found the victim suffering from a single gunshot wound.

The boy was taken to Mount Carmel East hospital with a non-life-threatening injury and was treated and released later Saturday.

There is no further information available at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 740-652-7252.