FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed that a fatal crash occurred Friday night in Fairfield County.

OSHP says that the crash took place at approximately 9:42 p.m. on Basil-Western Rd. near Pickerington Rd.

52-year-old Denise Dugger of Canal Winchester was traveling eastbound when she crossed the centerline and struck a guard rail on the left side of the road, according to OSHP.

OSHP reports that Dugger than got back onto the road and traveled off the right side, striking a ditch and utility pole.

According to Patrol, Dugger was not wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.