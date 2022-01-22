LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after he lost control of his car while trying to pass another car early Saturday morning in Fairfield County.

According to the Lancaster post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 5:12 a.m. in Rushcreek Township.

A 2014 Honda Civic driven by Cody D. Neece, 21, of Thornville, was driving on SR-37 east of Jerusalem Road when he tried to pass a 2010 Hyundai Accent, OSHP said.

The Civic lost control, drove off the north side of the road, hit a tree, and flipped over, according to police.

Neece was thrown from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

The Accent, driven by a 35-year-old New Lexington woman, was hit by debris from the Civic. The woman was uninjured in the accident.

OSHP said impairment is believed to have played a part in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

OSHP was assisted at the scene by Berne Township Fire/EMS, the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office, the Ohio Department of Transportation, and the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office.