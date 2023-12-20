BREMEN, Ohio (WCMH) — What started as a suspicious person report on Tuesday has led to deputies returning stolen packages spanning two different Ohio counties.

Kelby Fox, left, and Zanyle Hedges. (Courtesy Photos/Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office)

The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office said it sent deputies around 9:30 p.m. to Angle Street in Bremen. There, deputies found and detained Kelby Fox, 47, of Newark, and Zanyle Hedges, 30, of Mansfield. The pair had broken into a storage unit and were found with several packages.

Fox and Hedges admitted they had stolen the packages from the porches of several Licking and Perry County homes, according to the sheriff’s office. The deputies arrested both on a felony charge of breaking and entering and took them to the Fairfield County Jail.

The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Licking and Perry County Sheriff’s offices about the arrests and stolen packages. On Wednesday, it asked any resident who was missing a package on their porch to contact their respective agency and file a report.