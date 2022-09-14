COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Lancaster man has been sentenced to prison for illegally possessing firearms after being convicted of impersonating a police officer.

David Scott Scofield, 58, was sentenced to 18 months in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $15,000, according to Kenneth Parker, the United State Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio.

Scofield was also convicted of impersonating a police officer in 2015 and was prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition due to being a convicted felon.

In 2019, authorities seized five firearms, three silencers, more than 6,300 rounds of ammunition, more than 2,000 bullets, nearly 39,000 primers, two canisters of pepper spray, an expandable baton, and a stun gun from Scofield’s home. The seizure was the result of a Fairfield County probation officer’s report.

Parker said Scofield was previously convicted of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle in 2016.

During the incident that led to his 2016 arrest, Scofield falsely claimed to be a law enforcement officer and possessed an AR-15 automatic rifle with two magazines, a pistol, a police scanner, and various other ammunition and knives.

In 2015, Scofield pretended to be a sheriff’s deputy and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a motorist who turned out to be a real Akron police officer, Parker said. Officers then found two loaded pistols, a rifle, a shotgun, silencers, a bulletproof vest, a fake badge, and a SWAT shirt in his car.

Scofield previously held a Federal Firearms License and operated a part-time, online-only firearms business called Dave’s World. His license was revoked in 2019, Parker said.