NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl last seen more than three weeks ago.

Onisty Deal was last seen leaving a foster home in the Amanda, Ohio, area on July 20.

Onisty is approximately five feet, five inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She had orange hair at the time of her disappearance.

Onisty was last seen wearing a white tank top, cream-colored sweat pants, and a backpack.

The sheriff’s office believes Onisty may be in the Licking County area.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office at 740-652-7331.