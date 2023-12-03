LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) – Fairfield County authorities are asking for help in locating a man who went missing over three months ago.

According to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers, a missing persons report was filed on Aug. 24 in an effort to locate 44-year-old Michael Messmore of Lancaster. Messmore, who is 5 feet 9 and 160 pounds, was last seen by family on Aug. 21.

The attorney general’s office website reports that Messmore walked outside of his parents’ home that night and never returned. Since his disappearance, his phone has either been turned off or is no longer charged.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to Messmore’s whereabouts. Anyone with information is asked to call the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office at 740-652-7900, Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrime.org and e-mail your tip.