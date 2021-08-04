Man pleads not guilty to charges in Lithopolis crash that left 9-year-old dead

Fairfield County

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The man accused of crashing into a roadside stand, killing a 9-year-old girl and leaving her mother in critical condition, was in court Wednesday.  

Kim P. Horton, 67, pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including vehicular homicide and vehicular assault, during an arraignment hearing.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers say that on July 22, Horton’s Honda Accord was heading westbound on Lithopolis Road near Salem Church Road when it drove off the right side of the roadway.

The Accord then came back onto the roadway continuing westbound onto East Columbus Street, but it failed to negotiate a curve before it crashed into two pedestrians at a produce stand, according to troopers.

Ruth E. Jones, 9, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her mother, Elizabeth A. Jones, 38, was transported to Mount Carmel East in critical condition.

Court documents state that after the crash, troopers smelled alcohol on Horton and found open containers in his vehicle.  

Horton is also facing a charge of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

