FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Troopers in Fairfield County say a man in a UTV was killed when a dump truck backed into him.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at about 9:12 p.m., Sunday, a 1990 International dump truck was traveling southbound on Clearport Road, in Madison Township, before it was no longer able to continue up a hill.

Troopers say the dump truck then backed into a 2018 Honda Pioneer UTV that was driving behind it, pushing the UTV off the left side of the roadway, where it overturned with the dump truck coming to rest on top of it.

The driver of the UTV, William L. Andrews, 45, of Amanda, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 44-year-old male driver of the dump truck was not injured in the crash.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash.