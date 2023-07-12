LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after being involved in a crash Wednesday morning in Fairfield County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol states that Hebron native Connie Stringer, 64, was driving his Honda east on Coonpath Road near Stare Route 158 just before 8 a.m. At the same time, a semi-tractor-trailer was driving west on Coonpath and when the tractor was attempting to make a left turn onto a private driveway, Stringer’s Honda hit it.

Stringer was taken to Mt. Carmel East Hospital with serious injuries and was later pronounced dead. The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to Fairfield Medical Center with serious injuries.

OSHP is continuing to investigate the crash.