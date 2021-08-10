Man arrested, charged in Fairfield County homicide

Fairfield County

Kevin Strohm

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead and another arrested in a Fairfield County murder case.

Sheriff Alex Lape said Tuesday that deputies responded about 7:45 p.m. Monday to a report of a shooting incident and domestic dispute in Richland Township. There they found three people who were injured, including two from gunshot wounds.

One of the gunshot victims, Chase Miller, 32, of Millersport, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two victims were taken to area hospitals.

Upon investigation, deputies arrested Kevin Strohm, 64, on an initial murder charge.

The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate, with help from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Fairfield County prosecutor, and coroner’s offices in Fairfield and Montgomery counties.

