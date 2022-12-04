LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — A 60-year-old man is dead after his SUV crashed through multiple condos overnight Sunday near Pickerington in Fairfield County, per the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

According to OSHP, Robert Williams, a Columbus resident, was driving a Cadillac Escalade west on Refugee Road near Milnor Road just after 2:30 a.m. The SUV crossed the centerline of Refugee Rd., went off the road and hit a pole.

Williams’ Escalade then went through a cluster of bushes and through three condominiums along the 8000 block of Refugee Road, stopping in the third condo, per OSHP. He was taken by medics to Mount Carmel East and was pronounced dead.

One resident of the condos sustained minor injuries and was treated on scene. According to OSHP, Williams was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash as they continue to investigate.