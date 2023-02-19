LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation after a stolen car containing three juveniles crashed Sunday near Canal Winchester.

The sheriff’s office says that on Sunday morning, a deputy tried to stop a Dodge Charger that was speeding and driving recklessly on Hill Road in Pickerington. The car then drove away with the deputy later finding it crashed and on fire at the 8400 block of Hill Road Northwest just outside of Canal Winchester.

The three people inside the Dodge, who the sheriff’s office identified as juveniles, were pulled out from the car and taken for medical treatment. The FCSO did not state the condition of the three juveniles.

In its initial investigation, the sheriff’s office determined the Dodge was stolen out of Columbus. No further information is known at this time.