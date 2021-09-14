‘It’s not a political issue’ says Fairfield EMA; COVID-19 patients largely not vaccinated

FILE – In this Sunday, July 11, 2021, file photo, a doctor fills a syringe with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, file)

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — For the first time, local health systems came together to ask people for help.

“What we are experiencing is very real,” Fairfield County Emergency Management said in an open letter signed by 9 area agencies. “It isn’t a political issue; it’s a medical issue.

“When we look at our patient data, a vast majority of hospitalized COVID patients have not received the COVID vaccine.”

Wear a mask, get vaccinated (if you are 12 or older), the EMA says, which reduces exposure to COVID and keeps a full-blown infection at bay.

“At times, we are all asked to put others before ourselves. During the pandemic, our call is no different,” the letter said.

“Historically our respective county residents have banded together during times of struggle. That’s what we love about the resiliency and grit. Whether it was a fire, tornado, or flood, you have stepped up to support one another in times of crisis. We ask that you do that again.

“Our communities are in crisis. We ask that you rally together and extend grace instead of being divided.”