THURSTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A 62-year-old woman died Thursday after crashing her motorcycle head-on into another driver in Walnut Township.

Around 9 a.m., Sheila F. Ruckman, of Thurston, was driving left of center on Millersport Road south of Canal Road when she crashed her Harley-Davidson Sportster 1200 head-on into a northbound Chevrolet Silverado, according to a news release from the Lancaster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Ruckman was pronounced dead at the scene, the OSHP said. The driver of the pick-up truck was not injured.