HOCKING TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A Groveport man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Hocking Township, Fairfield County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened at approximately 5:26 p.m. on SR-188 near Royalton Road.

A 2013 Ford F250 driven by Daniel B. Lashelle, 52, of Groveport, was driving west on SR-188 when Lashelle failed to make a curve in the road, according to OHSP. The truck left the right side of the road and overturned.

Lashelle was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, police said.

Lashelle was taken to Fairfield Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Ohio State Highway Patrol, Lancaster Post, was assisted at the scene by the Fairfield Sheriff’s Office, Greeenfield Township Fire and EMS, and Hocking Township Fire and EMS.

The OHSP is continuing to investigate the crash.