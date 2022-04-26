FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 16-year-old girl they called an at-risk juvenile.

Arianna Michelle Anderson is approximately 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs approximately 185 pounds.

Arianna has brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black and orange tie-dyed shirt, and white Crocs shoes.

Arianna was last seen at her home in Pickerington at approximately 6:20 a.m. Tuesday and is believed to be in the Columbus area.

According to the sheriff’s department, Arianna’s family has expressed concern for her well-being after Arianna made statements to them about being in a “crisis state and at risk of self-harm.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office at 740-652-7911.