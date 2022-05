FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who has been missing since early May.

Krista Stebelton was reported missing on May 5 and has not been seen since, per the FCSO.

FCSO states Stebelton did contact a family member on May 6 to say she was fine.

Anyone with information on Stebelton’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Shaun Meloy at 740-652-7334.