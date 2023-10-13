COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Fairfield County man has pleaded guilty to child pornography and sextortion crimes.

Devin Bailey, 27, of Millersport, admitted to distributing child sexual abuse material and using those images, along with others, to extort an adult victim for images of herself, according to U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Kenneth Parker.

According to court documents, Bailey used multiple personas online to obtain sexually explicit pictures of the adult victim, then used those images to extort her for more photos.

He additionally sent images of a nude girl, who was about 12 years old at the time of the photos, to the adult victim. After receiving the images, the adult victim recognized the girl.

Bailey then threatened to distribute the photos of the girl to family members of the adult and across the internet if the adult didn’t comply with his demands.

The minor believed she had sent the explicit images and videos to a female in Florida, but in reality it was one of Bailey’s personas. The photos were kept by Bailey for over five years.

Bailey’s threats persisted for weeks, as he used numerous email addresses, phone numbers and Snapchat accounts to harass the adult victim.

A forensic review of Bailey’s electronic devices revealed they contained about 200 images and 20 videos of child sexual abuse material.

Distributing child pornography is a federal crime punishable by five to 20 years in prison.