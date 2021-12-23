AMANDA, Ohio (WCMH) — A 46-year-old Fairfield County man has been arrested on a child pornography charge.

Fairfield County Sheriff Alex Lape said Thursday that detectives, using information from the state, executed a search warrant at a house in the 11800 block of Cincinnati-Zanesville Road in Amanda Township. They recovered a “large number of electronic devices suspected of containing nudity oriented material involving minors.”

The residence was rented by Luke Walters, who has been charged with one count of pandering obscenities, a fourth-degree felony. Additional charges are possible.

Walters was taken to Fairfield County Jail, where he was being held on a $75,000 bond.