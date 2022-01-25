LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) – As more at-home COVID-19 tests get into the hands of the public, local health departments are rolling out ways to report positive cases.

Health officials said those positive test results are supposed to be reported, and now Fairfield County residents can report their results on the health department’s website.

The department said it was getting so many calls with people reporting positive results, it did not have the resources to take all the calls, so it developed the website reporting tool.

“We just do not have the resources to be able to handle that kind of influx of calls,” said Stephanie Fyffe, director of nursing for the Fairfield County Health Department.

On the health department’s website, users can scroll to the COVID-19 home test reporting form. From there, open the form and answer the questions.

In recent months, more and more people have been testing positive, according to Ohio Health Department statistics. That’s what happened to Peyton Griffith.

“It was probably, like, within two minutes that the positive popped up,” he said.

Both his mom and sister tested positive as well.

“I was pretty glad nobody was very ill from it,” Griffith said.

According to Fyffe, there are many benefits to the e-form, hoping it will lead to more people reporting the positive test results. The e-form will also alleviate some of the burden placed on staff.

After someone self-reports, they are sent information about what steps to take next.

“Really what we want to do is make sure they understand what they need to do to take care of themselves and those around them,” Fyffe said. “We need to get that information out to them in a timely manner so by them reporting to use this way, it allows us to just immediately give them the information they need.”

Columbus Public Health also has a link on its website where test results can be reported.