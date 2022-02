FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office said an elderly couple is dead in an apparent murder-suicide Sunday morning.

Deputies responded at approximately 7:09 a.m. on Nicholas Drive in Pleasant Township near Lancaster.

The sheriff’s office did not release the names of the deceased or any other details connected to the deaths.

The sheriff’s office said the incident remains under investigation.

