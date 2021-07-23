Driver charged in Lithopolis crash that killed child, critically injured woman

LITHOPOLIS, Ohio (WCMH) — Kim Patrick Horton has been charged in a Lithopolis crash that killed a girl and left a woman in critical condition. Additional charges are pending, according to prosecutors.

The 67-year old Canal Winchester man was charged Friday with aggravated vehicular homicide, a felony of the second degree. Prosecutors recommended a bond of $250,000 plus $5,000 recognizance.

According to court documents, “Defendant has a drug and/or alcohol addiction issue that could affect court appearances and/or remaining law abiding, while court proceedings occur.” Records go on to say the “Defendant does not appear to be a flight risk/and/or has an attorney.”

Terms of bond require Horton to maintain sobriety and be subject to random drug and alcohol testing. He cannot drive and must wear an ankle monitor, as well as a GPS tracking device.

Complainant being duly sworn states that Kim Patrick Horton, in the City of Lithopolis, Farirfield County, Ohio, on or about July 22, 2021, unlawfully did, while operating or participating in the operation of a motor vehicle, cause the death of R.J. as the proximate result of committing a violation of division (A) of Section 4511.19 of the Revised Code… Criminal Complaint filed in Fairfield County Common Pleas Court







According to a media release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Horton’s Honda Accord was heading westbound on Lithopolis Road near Salem Church Road when it drove off the right side of the roadway.

Officials say the Accord then came back onto the roadway continuing westbound onto East Columbus Street but it failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle again traveled off the right side of the roadway striking, a small produce stand, two pedestrians, and a house before coming to a rest on a tree.

One of the pedestrians, Elizabeth A. Jones, 38, of Carroll, was transported to Mount Carmel East in critical condition. The second pedestrian, a juvenile female, was pronounced dead at the scene.