Departments battle Lithopolis fire in extreme heat

LITHOPOLIS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fire in Lithopolis Wednesday afternoon had firefighters battling the blaze during extreme temperatures.

The Harrison Township and Bloom Township fire departments responded to the residential fire Wednesday.

According to Harrison Township Fire’s Facebook page, the heat index during the fire reached 102.











The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday with heat index values of up to 104.

Box 15 helped keep the firefighters hydrated as they extinguished the fire.