Departments battle Lithopolis fire in extreme heat

Fairfield County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITHOPOLIS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fire in Lithopolis Wednesday afternoon had firefighters battling the blaze during extreme temperatures.

The Harrison Township and Bloom Township fire departments responded to the residential fire Wednesday.

According to Harrison Township Fire’s Facebook page, the heat index during the fire reached 102.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday with heat index values of up to 104.

Box 15 helped keep the firefighters hydrated as they extinguished the fire.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Ben Gelber: Weather Alert Day

House destroyed, resident injured in fire in Lithopolis

Scotts Miracle-Gro to invest in cannabis industry through Canadian firm

With COVID-19 cases climbing, Columbus businesses bring back masks

Central Ohio doctors urge parents to discuss mask policies with children

Dublin school district revises mask requirements; all pre-K through 8th students, staff now need to wear masks

More Local News