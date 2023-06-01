CARROLL, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman has died and two others are injured after a crash on U.S. Route 33 on Thursday that shut down the westbound lanes of the highway north of Carroll.

Authorities responded to US-33 at Allen Road at about 5:34 p.m. on Thursday after report of a two-car crash, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Katrina Bobo was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were transported to Mount Carmel East Hospital and Grant Medical Center.

A 2012 Honda Ridgeline was driving southeast on US-33 and failed to yield while turning left on Allen Road, the OSHP said. Then, a 2007 Saturn Aura was driving northwest at the same intersection and struck the Honda Ridgeline, forcing the car off the left side of the road.

Bobo was a passenger in the Saturn Aura, the OSHP said. A child was also in the Saturn Aura and is unharmed, but was transported to a hospital as a precaution.

The crash blocked off the westbound lanes between Canal Winchester and Carroll. Further south of the crash, the Ohio Department of Transportation warned of a “dangerous slowdown” on US-33 near Lancaster Road. While the highway normally allows speeds of 65 miles per hour, ODOT tracked speeds of just 8 mph as a result of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.