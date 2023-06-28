MILLERSPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — A country music superstar will be performing in a central Ohio county this fall as part of his Farm Tour.

Luke Bryan announced he will be performing at farms across the country and one of them is in Fairfield County. Bryan will perform at the Miller Family Farm in Millersport on Sept. 15 at 5 p.m. in what will be five shows in five different cities at five different farms.

Stages will be set up in the fields of the local farms for the concerts. Bryan is launched the Farm Tour in 2009 to “highlight and honor the contribution farmers make to improving lives.”

Tickets are available now. Click here for more information.