LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio has become an investment center for key industries as companies like Intel and Google are opening facilities here.

But there is some concern that Ohio won’t have enough workers to run those facilities. That’s why a camp in Fairfield County is looking toward educating the future, specifically 6th through 8th grade girls.

The camp was organized by Senator Sherrod Brown’s team and the Fairfield County Workforce Center. This is the 11th year the senator’s team has put on summer camps to help kids see what a future in fields like computer science, engineering and manufacturing could look like.

The girls at this camp are learning the basics of robotics and coding. “Even though women make up about half of the workforce they still are underrepresented in STEM careers and that field is rapidly growing,” says camp instructor Megan Meyer.

Trevor Warfield is an assistant professor of instruction at Ohio University’s engineering technology department and an instructor at this year’s all-girls STEM camp. He says, “Getting them introduced to the skill set is critical for our future for industry and manufacturing here in central Ohio.”

Warfield says our state needs more STEM-based workers, and he says you can never start learning these skills too young. “We have a lot of advanced manufacturing in central Ohio and around here and this is actually a skill set that we’re lacking right now. So, we’re looking at the future. And the future starts here with this age group,” says Warfield.

The campers say they love dipping their toes into the world of coding and robotics and encourage all young kids to try it out. “It’s really fun if you like thinking, if you like challenges, if you like innovating, if you like creating,” says camper Nevaeh Williams.

Camper Evelyn Davis adds, “You can find out things that you didn’t know about yourself and discover what you want to try later in life.”

This is not the only summer manufacturing camp Senator Brown’s team is organizing. There are more happening this summer throughout the state. Find out if there is a camp near you here.