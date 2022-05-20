LITHOPOLIS, Ohio (WCMH) — A substitute school bus driver was shot with an airsoft gun Friday, the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting incident at the intersection of Faulkner Drive and Poe Avenue in Lithopolis Friday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said. After students exited the bus — driven by a substitute bus driver with the Bloom-Carroll Local School District — a juvenile suspect approached the door of the bus and fired a BB gun at the driver, the district said in a news release.

The driver, who was hit in the shoulder, wrist and hip, suffered minor injuries and skin punctures, according to the school district. The driver was evaluated by EMTs and released.

No students were injured, the district said.

Criminal charges are pending against the juvenile suspect, who was taken into custody. The sheriff’s office said it is continuing to investigate the incident.