CARROLL, Ohio (WCMH) – A central Ohio school district’s athletic director was arrested Tuesday and faces multiple charges of sexual battery against a student.

Chad E. Little, 45, engaged in sexual conduct with a student enrolled at Bloom-Carroll Local School District where he worked, according to a criminal complaint filed in Fairfield County Common Pleas Court. He faces two felony counts of sexual battery in the case.

The complaint said Little’s sexual conduct with the unnamed student happened between March 1, 2018 and Sept. 30, 2020. The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, who handled taking Little into custody, added that the student is no longer enrolled at any Bloom-Carroll school.

NBC4 reached out to the Bloom-Carroll Superintendent Shawn Haughn to confirm Little’s employment with the school district. He shared a statement regarding the arrest.

“I immediately placed Mr. Little on leave,” Haughn said. “The district has fully cooperated with law enforcement and will continue to do so.”

Little was issued a $350,000 bond, and was being held in the Fairfield County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon. The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office said there are no current threats to students in the Bloom-Carroll school district, but additional charges may be introduced against Little by the county prosecutor.