LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — An 82-year-old man is dead after a crash early Monday morning in Rushcreek Township, Fairfield County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Donald Shahan was driving southbound in a Chrysler Town & Country at 3:39 a.m. on State Route 664. While trying to navigate a left-hand curve, Shahan drove off the right side of the road and hit a ditch.

When troopers arrived, Shahan was pronounced dead at the scene, per OSHP. The Lancaster Post is continuing to investigate the crash.