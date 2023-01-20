AMANDA, Ohio (WCMH) — A 34-year-old Fairfield County man has been arrested after authorities found him in possession of material that contained nudity of a minor.

Justin Boyd, 34. (Courtesy Photo/Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office)

Justin Boyd, 34, of Amanda was charged Friday with one count of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material, according to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities conducted a search warrant in the 300 block of Oak Street on Thursday and recovered the materials in Boyd’s possession.

The case remains under investigation.