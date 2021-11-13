FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 23 men in a sting targeting prostitution and human trafficking.

According to the sheriff’s office, the stings were held on Nov. 5 and Nov. 12 in Lancaster and Pickerington.

The men arrested have been charged with engaging in prostitution, a first-degree misdemeanor, with some of them facing additional drug and weapons charges. The sheriff’s office said it confiscated four firearms during the arrests.

The suspects range in age from 22 to 67-years-old. Nine of the suspects are from Columbus.

The operations were conducted with the assistance of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office’s Human Trafficking Task Force.

“These operations, referred to as ‘John Stings,’ with Detectives from the Investigations Bureau working in undercover assignments, targets those individuals who perpetuate the demand for prostitution and human trafficking,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a statement announcing the arrests.