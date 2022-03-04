VIOLET TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 14-year-old boy who ran away from home Thursday.

Jesse Vanbuskirk reportedly left his home in Violet Township around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Vanbuskirk was last seen wearing a navy blue New England Patriots jacket with an Ohio State University hoodie underneath, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Nunemaker at 740-652-7339 or through email at kathryn.nunemaker@fairfieldcountyohio.gov.