Fairfield County Sheriff’s Deputies to begin wearing body cameras

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Fairfield County Sheriff Alex Lape says his deputies will begin wearing body cameras by April 1.

The cameras, made by PRO-VISION, will allow the sheriff’s office to manage patrol video and track department vehicles.

According to Sheriff Lape, all Fairfield County Sheriff’s Deputies who work patrol have been issued a body camera and have been trained to use it.

“This program is important to members of the Community and to the Sheriff’s Office, as a means to build trust and transparency in the public safety activities we are required by law to conduct,” Sheriff Lape said in a statement.

The Board of Fairfield County Commissioners and the Fairfield County Prosecutor’s Office helped to acquire the cameras, according to the sheriff’s office.