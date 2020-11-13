Fairfield County crash leaves 1 dead, another injured

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Fairfield County.

According to the OSHP, at about 8:11 p.m., Thursday, Robert M. Carpenter, 18, of Lancaster, was driving a 2003 Hyundai Sante Fe westbound on S.R. 256, near S.R. 37, when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway, striking a fence and two trees.

Carpenter was taken to Fairfield Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

A 33-year-old woman who was a passenger in the vehicle was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

Trooper continue to investigate the crash, but say Carpenter was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.