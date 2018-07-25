Fair ride victim, family return one year after scene of fatal accident to push for change

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — On Wednesday, Keziah Lewis bravely returned to the place where her boyfriend Tyler Jarrell was killed, and where she nearly lost her life.

Lewis broke her back, neck, hip, pelvis, shoulder and wrist when the Fireball ride broke apart at the 2017 Ohio State Fair.

She is now confined to a wheelchair and learning how to walk again. Lewis said she made the difficult decision to come back to the scene of the accident to demand safer rides.

“It needs to be done,” said Lewis. “Change needs to happen. This can’t happen. I see so many young people here, so many old people, so many people of all ages, different colors, and it just would be such a shame for anything like this to happen again.”

Keziah Lewis, who was critically injured at the 2017 Ohio State Fair, bravely returns to the place where her boyfriend…Posted by Katie Ferrell on Wednesday, July 25, 2018

Lewis was joined on the midway by Jarrell’s mother, Amber Duffield, and friends and family. Before entering through fair gates the group spoke with fairgoers about supporting House Bill 631, Tyler’s Law.

“We’re wanting to educate people about House Bill 631,” said Duffield. “It hasn’t passed yet and we want it to pass, we need it to pass so that we don’t lose the trust again. Give us some of our trust back. And, by passing this bill that gives some trust back.”