NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — Facebook’s parent company, Meta, has announced it is adding two additional data center buildings to its New Albany campus.

A release from Meta says the latest additions to the five-building campus will bring its total investment in Ohio to $1.5 billion, will support 300 jobs once complete, and increase the number of construction workers on site from 1,200 to 1,800 for years to come.

“Meta will continue to power 100% of its operations with renewable energy enroute to its goal of net zero emissions in its value chain by 2030,” the company stated in a release.

Currently, the nearly 2.5 million square foot data center campus holds servers tied into the massive infrastructure that supports billions of Facebook users.