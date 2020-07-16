Face coverings now required in Columbus Airports

COLUMBUS (WCMH)-– Passengers are required to wear face coverings in John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH), Rickenbacker International Airport (LCK), and on airport shuttle buses. This mandate was decided to align local and state authorities’ response to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

In a news release, the airport explains that the new mandates set by the State of Ohio, Franklin County and City of Columbus will require passengers to wear face coverings in airports. Face coverings are already required by most airlines, and airport employees have been required to wear face coverings since April 30, 2020.

Video published that helps explaining health and safety measures at CMH.

Those who are not wearing a face covering, and do not declare an exemption, may be denied service (including shuttle, sky cap, ticketing, baggage, concessions and airline services) or asked to leave the premises.

A limited supply of complimentary masks will be available to those who need one. Masks are also available for purchase at news and gift shops.

Among wearing a mask, here is a list of other guidelines visitors are asked to observe:

Do not travel if you have a cough or fever

Stay six feet away from others

Cover your mouth when sneezing or coughing

Wash your hands often

Use hand sanitizer

This comes as passenger traffic gradually rises throughout the country. CMH is now seeing 4,200 passengers leaving daily, which is nearly twelve times the lowest point in April. However, CMH is seeing 66% fewer passengers compared to this time last year.