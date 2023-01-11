COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The FAA has grounded all flights nationwide. A source tells NBC News that the shutdown is due to a computer system issue, though it is not yet confirmed how much of an impact it has on travelers at John Glenn International Airport.

An advisory to pilots and airports the FAA said it systems have failed and it estimates delays will be in effect until at least 10 a.m.

According to a statement from the FAA via twitter, “The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System. We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now. Operations across the National Airspace System are affected. We will provide frequent updates as we make progress.”

In an additional update sent at 7:19 a.m., the FAA said it is “still working to fully restore Notice to Air Missions system following an outage. The FAA has ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. Eastern Time to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information.”

According to FlightAware and there are nearly 6,000 delays within the U.S. and more than 1,300 cancellations, though is not clear if the outage is playing a factor. Fly Columbus, however, is still showing all flights on time at John Glenn International, as of 6:30 a.m.

“We are seeing some delays this morning and encourage passengers to check with their airline for the latest flight information,” said Sarah McQuade, Communications and Marketing Manager at Columbus Regional Airport Authority.

United Airlines also confirmed nationwide delays in air travel via twitter.

“The FAA system that sends out important real-time flight hazards & restrictions to all commercial airline pilots – Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) – is currently suffering a nationwide outage. United has temporarily delayed all domestic flights and will issue an update when we learn more from the FAA”

NBC4 will update this story throughout the morning.