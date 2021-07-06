Eyes of Freedom memorial on display at Columbus Zoo

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) – It’s Military Appreciation Week at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.

To recognize the week and honor servicemen and women, the Eyes of Freedom Lima Company memorial will be on display.

The memorial arrived with a motorcycle and police escort Tuesday.

The memorial of life-sized portraits was made for the 23 men of Lima Company 3/25 who died in the Iraq War in 2005. Artist Anita Miller finished it in 2008, and the memorial now travels the country.

“We’re just blessed to be back at it again,” said Eyes of Freedom Memorial Executive Director Mike Strahle. “We do about 30 events a year on average and last year, it was our best to even be able to do six or seven.”

The memorial, on display at the zoo until Sunday, will be using their outdoor aluminum displays.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Eyes of Freedom memorial on display at Columbus Zoo

Columbus City Council unveils rules for citizen review board

Family seeking answers after girl, 16, critically injured in east Columbus hit-skip

Columbus Police searching for gun thief in Dublin area

Two men arrested in 4th of July drive-by shooting in Newark

As growth continues, Columbus looking at rapid transit solution

More Local News