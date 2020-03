COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Transportation says 71 southbound between 62 and 56 is closed due to potholes caused by extreme weather.

They say the extreme weather caused a crash earlier this morning involving a semi and southbound lanes will remain closed until ODOT can fix the road.

Segregant James Fuqua asks people to be safe, be smart and be careful due to heavy weather closing multiple roads and highway lanes.