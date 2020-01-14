Express lays off workers from Columbus headquarters, NYC design studios

FILE – In this Nov. 17, 2005 file photo, an Express store at Easton Town Center is seen in Columbus, Ohio. Limited Brands Inc., whose stores include Express, Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works, releases quarterly financial results, Wednesday, May 19, 2010, after the market close. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Express, Inc., the retail apparel company, has fired 10 percent of the employees at its Columbus headquarters and its design studios in New York City.

In a release to investors Tuesday, Express announced a “restructuring of its corporate workforce to align its organization with the company’s go-forward strategy.”

According to the release, in addition to the layoffs, leadership teams will be reorganized to “ensure the stores are operating in the most efficient manner.”

The company’s stock closed up Tuesday 1.92 percent to end the day at $4.77 a share.