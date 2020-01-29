Explosion survivor delivers baby in parking lot

COLUMBUS (WCMH)–Two Columbus parents say they are grateful for a woman they once called a stranger because she helped deliver their baby.

Early Monday morning, Colleen Masters began feeling contractions. As the pain intensified, she and her husband Cody got into their car and drove to Mount Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital.

“By the time we were in the hospital parking lot, I felt the baby coming,” said Colleen. “I knew I had to deliver the baby in the car. I knew that that’s where she was coming and at that point, I was scared as to what that looked like and as to what the next couple of minutes were going to be like.”

Vernice Hill was outside of the hospital. She saw Colleen and Cody arrive and she knew the expecting mother was in pain, so she went to help.

“I don’t even know what prompted me to go over there,” said Hill. “It’s just something that hit me like — let me go help her.”

Hill placed her coat beneath Colleen, who urged to push, and within moments Camryn was born into her hands.

“I’m really speechless,” she said when asked to describe the moment she held the child.

Hill’s name has previously been in the news. In 2018, she suffered severe burns to her body when she was inside an east side home that exploded. She reflected on that day when describing the events of Monday.

“My life was spared to bring another life into this world,” she said. “She [Camryn] is so beautiful. I’m just in shock about it.”

Colleen now refers to Hill as “an angel” who she now considers to be part of her family.

“We can’t wait to teach Camryn all about her and tell her story when she’s a little bit older and understands,” said Colleen. “She’ll have a place in our lives forever.”