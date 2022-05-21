CONESVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — An explosion occurred at the Three Rivers Energy Plant in Conesville late Friday evening, according to the Coshocton Fire Department.

Authorities say the explosion happened around 10:30pm Friday at the ethanol plant and that no one was injured.

Currently, concrete barriers are blocking the plant on County Road.

This explosion comes less than 24 hours after a fire burned the roof of a century-old Coshocton church less than 5 miles away from the plant.